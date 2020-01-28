Matchday timetable: Queens Park Rangers (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Hoops...

Opening Times...

9:00 Roverstore

12:00 Blues

17:00 Concourses

17:30 Foster's FanZone

18:00 Strikers' Lounge

------------

17:00 Food service begins in Blues.



17:30 The Foster's FanZone stage and bar begin their regular pre-match service.

17:45 Strikers Family Lounge opens on the second floor of the Blackburn End, come on in and enjoy table football, pool, games consoles, colouring challenges and much, much more.

18:15 Rovers Return lottery sellers arrive on site, offering you the chance to win a great cash prize for just £1 per ticket. For every two tickets you buy, you'll receive a free golden ticket for our separate draw, offering hospitality for two at a forthcoming first team home game.

18:30 The concourses open their doors and with it comes access to our Blackburn Rovers Community Trust Family Stand fun, including The Game Room, with console action to enjoy and Rover's Kennel, where McDonald's at Ewood offer free face painting and fruit bags.

19:00 First reading of the team news in the Foster's FanZone, with one of our young supporters taking the microphone to give you all the details! Anyone aged 16 or under is welcome to volunteer and you'll receive a goodie bag as your reward.

19:00 The lads are out and will warm up in MIND t-shirts ahead of tonight's clash.

19:35 We welcome plenty of youngsters to form our guard of honour and player escorts.

19:42 Tonight's teams emerge from the tunnel, with Ollie and Archie leading the teams out as our matchday mascots.

20.30 Half-time. The teams go in for their team talks at the interval.

20:30 There will be a cheque presentation of £8,000 from the 100 Club to the Academy.

20:35 Time for the Rovers Return lottery draw.

21.30 Full-time. Let's hope that Rovers have earned back-to-back league victories!