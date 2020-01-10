Matchday timetable: Preston North End (H)

What's going on at Ewood throughout Saturday afternoon? We host Preston North End at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Lilywhites...

This weekend is our Fight Like a Kid Charity matchday.

Rovers have teamed up with the local charity for the 2019-20 season as one of the club’s four chosen charity partners, along with ELHT&Me, The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment Veterans Charity and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

Fight Like a Kid supports children and their families through the trauma of childhood cancer diagnosis and beyond.

The registered charity, which helps create special memories and provides financial and emotional support to children (up to the age of 16) and their families, was inspired by Blackburn schoolboy Theo Power, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July 2015 at the age of five.

Saturday’s scheduled activities include bucket collections, the Rovers players warming-up in Fight Like a Kid t-shirts, a pre-match photo with their Player Ambassador Corry Evans, marketing material displayed around the stadium and a special appearance from the charity’s mascot, Dexter.

To donate to this worthy cause, please click here or email info@fightlikeakid.org.uk for more information.Last season, Rovers helped to raise over £9,000 for local charities East Lancashire Hospice, Child Action Northwest and Age UK Blackburn with Darwen.

Opening Times...

09:00 Roverstore

11:00 Blues

12:30 Foster's FanZone

13:00 Strikers' Lounge

13:30 Concourses

------------

What's On...

12:30 Time for the Foster's FanZone to burst into life, with the bar, stage and screen kicking off. Keep an eye out for live action on the latter, likely to be the early Premier League kick-off between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The facilities will also be available throughout half time for fans in the lower section of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End and supporters in the Riverside Stand.

12:30 Club legend Morten Gamst Pedersen will be joining us in the Roverstore for a signing session. It's the prime opportunity to meet a real favourite for autographs and photographs. But you'll have to be quick - Morten will only be in there up until 13:15.

13:15 Hope to be £1,000 better off when you head home? Look out for Rovers Return tickets going on sale and you could be the winner of this weekend's handy jackpot!

13:30 We hope to be offering our inflatable penalty shoot-out challenge next door to the Roverstore, towards the front of the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End.

14.00 The teams are announced. Find out who's in and who's out for Rovers via our social media channels and official website!

14.10 Warm up time. The Rovers squad will be warming up in our Fight Like a Kid Charity t-shirts.

14:25 Are you visiting today with a child aged 16 or under? There's a goodie bag on offer if they're willing to come up on the FanZone stage and read out today's team news!

14:50 Players from Leyland Albion FC are going to be player escorts and will also line the touchline to form the guard of honour.

14:55 Morten Gamst Pedersen to enter the pitch for a show of appreciation from the supporters ahead of the game.

14:57 Time to play your part and give the teams a huge reception for the derby encounter, with the teams joined by match mascots, Oscar, Oliver and Daniel.

15:00 Kick-off! Rovers v Preston North End takes place, so make some noise for the boys!

15:25 We encourage you to join in with a minute's applause in recognition of 25 years since we won the Premier League!

15:45 Half-time and that means a 15 minute period for refreshments from the concourses.

15:48 Time for the Rovers Return draw with Morten Gamst Pedersen and representatives from Fight Like a Kid - listen out for the winners' details over the PA system and then online via the club and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's social media platforms. Representatives from Fight Like a Kid charity will also take part in a Q&A on the pitch.

15:49 The youngsters from Leyland Albion return to the touchlines to enjoy the chance to take part in our regular penalty shoot-out challenge.

16:00 The second half begins.

16:50 The game ends. Here's hoping that Tony Mowbray's men continue their fine form at home with a victory!

17:15 Starting at 5.15pm, local band Girls Bike, are a three-piece acoustic who cover classic to modern rock, pop and indie. They can play the likes of Blur, The Libertines, The Smiths, Oasis, REM, David Bowie, George Ezra, Madness and many more household names.