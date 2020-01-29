Magloire returns to Rovers

Rovers have today recalled defender Tyler Magloire from his loan spell at Rochdale.

The 21-year-old joined the League One side on a season-long loan deal in August and made two League Cup appearances for Dale before undergoing surgery on a groin injury in September.

After three months out, Magloire made his return in Rovers Under-23s’ impressive 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Ewood Park in December, before starting three successive games for Rochdale over the festive period – the last one being the 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United in the FA Cup earlier this month.

It has been mutually agreed that the loan deal will be terminated and Magloire, who made two Championship appearances for Rovers last season, will now return to his parent club.