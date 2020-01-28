Skip to site footer
LSC report: Preston North End 2-2 Rovers (Rovers win 5-4 on penalties)

Jacob Davenport scored the winning penalty to earn Rovers progress to the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup

7 Hours ago

Rovers went one step closer to retaining the Lancashire FA Senior Cup by booking their place in the final of the competition after beating Preston North End on penalties.

Jacob Davenport scored the winning spot kick after Jayden Stockley's penalty was brilliantly saved by Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton.

It proved to be an excellent result for Rovers against a PNE side who included first team players in the form of Tom Clarke, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledon, Paul Huntington, Brad Potts and Stockley.

Rovers started the stronger at Preston's Springfields training ground, and took the lead inside the opening four minutes.

Isaac Whitehall's ball fed through Thompson, who took a touch before firing past Connor Ripley and into the bottom corner, via the slightest of deflections.

But PNE hit back alost immediately thanks to a header just three minutes later.

From Tyrhys Dolan's inswinging corner, Huntington rose highest to thump his header past Joe Hilton, via the underside of the crossbar.

Billy Barr's visitors went in search of regaining the lead soon after, but Stefan Mols couldn't find the back of the net after rounding Ripley, the son of Rovers legend Stuart Ripley, with the skipper hitting against the post.

A youthful Rovers die were relatively untroubled until five minutes before the break when substitute Adam O'Reilly cracked an effort against the upright from the edge of the box.

That was to be a lucky escape for Barr's boys, but two minutes later they weren't as fortunate.

After Isaac Whitehall was robbed of the ball, Jayden Stockley set up Potts and the ex-Barnsley and Carlisle midfielder tucked beyond the despairing dive of Hilton.

Just a moment after the interval Rovers were awarded a spot kick after Buckley was tripped in the box.

The playmaker stepped up from 12 yards to send Ripley the wrong was an level things up.

The goal gave Rovers the confidence to knock the ball around comfortably for the remainder of the encounter, with North End having pot shots rather than clear cut opportunities.

The closest Rovers came to forcing a late winner in normal time came when Jack Vale fired over from just inside the box.

That meant the tie went to penalties, with Rovers bagging all of their to book their place in the final at the Lancashire FA HQ.

Penalties:

Vale Stockley X
Buckley Ledson
Mols Potts
Whitehall Baxter
Davenport    

Preston North End: Ripley, Clarke (c), Storey, Hughes, Ledson, Stockley, Huntington, Baxter, Dolan, Holland-Wilkinson (O'Reilly, 29), Potts.

Unused substitutes: Hudson, Armer, Potts, Nolan.

Goals: Huntington, 7, Potts, 42

Booked: Ledson, 25

Rovers: Hilton, Pike, Thompson, Davenport, Barnes, Carter, Mols (c), Whitehall, Vale, Buckley, Brennan (Burns, 72).

Unused substitutes: Eastham, Boyomo, Saadi, Harlock.

Goal: Thompson, 4, Buckley pen, 47

Referee: D. Handley.


