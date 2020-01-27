LSC preview: Preston North End v Rovers

Rovers head to Preston North End's Springfields Training Ground on Tuesday afternoon with the aim of booking their place in the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.

Rovers, the holders of the competition, make the short journey to Preston following triumphs over Accrington Stanley and Everton in the previous two rounds.

Two injured players have been confirmed as being out of action for the encounter for Billy Barr's side, with Ben Paton and Brad Lyons both coming off in the weekend win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup.

"Ben's got concussion and Brad felt his hamstring tweak, so those are two who could miss out," Barr said when discussing team news ahead of the clash.

"Ben has a seven day protocol with those sort of things and I don't think there's any point risking Brad if he's feeling his hamstring.

"We don't want him to worsen the injury so he's in the hands of our physios.

"We don't know what team we'll be putting out. I'm guessing there may be a few first team players that won't be playing for the first team on Tuesday night and the gaffer may want them playing 90 minutes for us.

"We have our own group and the Under-18s, but it's a local derby, a semi-final and nobody wants to lose those games."

Preston, with no Under-23s side to call upon, are expected to name a mixture of Under-18s and first team players in need of match fitness for the contest.

The game kicks-off at 1.30pm at the Lilywhites’ Springfields training ground and supporters will be able to gain entry to watch the game.



Entry will be free of charge, however, there is no parking within the training ground and fans will only be able to stand down the side of the pitch next to the housing that runs alongside the facility.

In the event the game ends level after 90 minutes, the game will immediately go to penalty kicks to decide who progresses.