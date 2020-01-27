Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

LSC preview: Preston North End v Rovers

A look ahead to the semi-final clash against our near neighbours at the PNE training ground

5 Hours ago

Rovers head to Preston North End's Springfields Training Ground on Tuesday afternoon with the aim of booking their place in the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.

Rovers, the holders of the competition, make the short journey to Preston following triumphs over Accrington Stanley and Everton in the previous two rounds.

Two injured players have been confirmed as being out of action for the encounter for Billy Barr's side, with Ben Paton and Brad Lyons both coming off in the weekend win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup.

"Ben's got concussion and Brad felt his hamstring tweak, so those are two who could miss out," Barr said when discussing team news ahead of the clash.

"Ben has a seven day protocol with those sort of things and I don't think there's any point risking Brad if he's feeling his hamstring.

"We don't want him to worsen the injury so he's in the hands of our physios.

"We don't know what team we'll be putting out. I'm guessing there may be a few first team players that won't be playing for the first team on Tuesday night and the gaffer may want them playing 90 minutes for us.

"We have our own group and the Under-18s, but it's a local derby, a semi-final and nobody wants to lose those games."

Preston, with no Under-23s side to call upon, are expected to name a mixture of Under-18s and first team players in need of match fitness for the contest.

The game kicks-off at 1.30pm at the Lilywhites’ Springfields training ground and supporters will be able to gain entry to watch the game.

Entry will be free of charge, however, there is no parking within the training ground and fans will only be able to stand down the side of the pitch next to the housing that runs alongside the facility.

In the event the game ends level after 90 minutes, the game will immediately go to penalty kicks to decide who progresses.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

In it to win it, says Johnson

7 May 2019

Development Squad chief Damien Johnson says his side are looking forward to locking horns with local rivals Burnley in the Lancashire Senior Cup this evening.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Lancashire Senior Cup Final

7 May 2019

It may have been the first team's final game of the campaign at the weekend, but Damien Johnson's Under-23s team still have one game left to play of their term - and it's a big one!

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers v Accrington Stanley (LSC)

11 February 2019

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers 2 Accrington Stanley 2 (Rovers win 3-2 on pens)

11 February 2019

Rovers are through to the Final of the Lancashire Senior Cup after edging past near neighbours Accrington Stanley at Brockhall Village.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Charlton Athletic Under-18s

20 January 2020

Round four of the FA Youth Cup returns this evening when Charlton Athletic make the long trip north to Ewood Park from the capital.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

17 January 2020

Rovers are back on the road with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend looking for a first double of the season.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Preston North End

10 January 2020

Game number 27 of the 2019-20 Championship season sees Rovers welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Wolves Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

9 January 2020

It's a quick turnaround for Rovers Under-23s who head to St George's Park to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-23s on Friday evening.

Read full article

View more