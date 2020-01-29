LSC gallery: Preston North End v Rovers Under-23s

All the action in image form as Rovers reach the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup for the second successive season
11 Hours ago
Advertisement block
Read full article
Rovers have today recalled defender Tyler Magloire from his loan spell at Rochdale.
Billy Barr was a happy man after seeing his side book their place in the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup at the expense of near neighbours Preston North End.
Rovers defender Sam Hart has today joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.
View more