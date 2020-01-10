Skip to site footer
Lord-Mears moves on

Rhema Lord-Mears has left the club

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm that Rhema Lord-Mears has completed a transfer to FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United.

The attacker, who predominantly played as a left midfielder during her time at the club, joined the Blues in the summer after a spell in the Belgian Super League with Anderlecht.

She made 10 appearances for Gemma Donnelly’s side, making two assists. 

The 24 year-old follows the recent departures of defender Kelsie Burrows and midfielders Louise McDaniel, Lauren Davies and Danielle Whitham. 

We wish all the players good luck for the future.


