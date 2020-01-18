Liverpool game moved to Bamber Bridge

Rovers Ladies’ Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Liverpool Women will now be played at Bamber Bridge, at the request of the home side.

The game was originally scheduled to be held at Liverpool’s base of Prenton Park, but will take place at Rovers’ home ground instead.

It’s a 1pm kick-off at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Sunday 26 January and tickets are on sale.

Prices are as follows:

Unreserved Seating/Standing Adult Concession (Over 65s/18-21) Junior (U18s) Advanced £5 £3 FREE On the day £5 £3 £2

Get yours now from the Roverstore, by calling 01254 372000 or online here!

Rovers Ladies season tickets are not valid for this fixture.

Free junior tickets must be claimed in advance in-store or via phone.