Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Lewes clash falls foul of the weather

The game has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' FA Women's Championship fixture at home to Lewes Women has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Bamber Bridge.

It was scheduled to be the Blues' first game of 2020, but heavy rain overnight has caused the pitch to become unplayable. 

A new date will be announced in due course. 

If you have a ticket for the game, or a three-game ticket, they will be valid for the rearranged date. Alternatively you can get a refund from the ticket office. 

The three-game ticket bundle is still available to buy - offering three games for just £10! 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Lewes Women

18 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies host Lewes in their first FA Women’s Championship game of 2020.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly demands points on the board

18 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has challenged her side to start the new year on a positive note, as they head into Sunday’s crucial home game against Lewes Women.

Read full article

Ladies

Three great games for £10!

11 January 2020

The Rovers Ladies three game ticket bundle is now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies game selected for live broadcast

10 January 2020

Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship home fixture against Lewes Women will be shown live and free on the FA Player.

Read full article

View more