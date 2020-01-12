Lewes clash falls foul of the weather

Rovers Ladies' FA Women's Championship fixture at home to Lewes Women has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch at Bamber Bridge.

It was scheduled to be the Blues' first game of 2020, but heavy rain overnight has caused the pitch to become unplayable.

A new date will be announced in due course.

If you have a ticket for the game, or a three-game ticket, they will be valid for the rearranged date. Alternatively you can get a refund from the ticket office.

The three-game ticket bundle is still available to buy - offering three games for just £10!