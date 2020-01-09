Three great games for £10!

The Rovers Ladies three game ticket bundle is now on sale from the ticket office.

It offers great value for watching Rovers’ first three home games of the year for just £10, and best of all, you only need one ticket!

The Blues are looking for a strong second-half of the season and need your support to help drive them up the table.

The three games include crunch clashes with teams in and around Gemma Donnelly’s side.

First up is the visit of Lewes to Bamber Bridge on Sunday, 1pm.

Then it’s the turn of high-flying Durham on 2nd February, before Charlton Athletic come to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on 1st March, 2pm.

Buy before Sunday to take full advantage of the offer, and make sure you're able to watch a game for free compared to matchday pricing!

Click here to buy a three game ticket!

There is no age restriction on the three game ticket. It must be purchased at the Roverstore, online, or by calling 01254 372000.