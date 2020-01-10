Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies game selected for live broadcast

The encounter at Bamber Bridge has been picked for live coverage on the FA Player

Just now

Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship home fixture against Lewes Women will be shown live and free on the FA Player.

The game at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm, with Rovers looking to avenge their defeat on the opening day of the season.

Rovers’ only previous fixture on the FA Player away at Aston Villa was the most watched second tier game on the platform.

You can sign up to the FA Player here.

Tickets for the game are available for just £5 from the Roverstore, online or by calling 01254 372000.

Or take advantage of our three game package to see the next three home games for just £10! 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Lord-Mears moves on

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm that Rhema Lord-Mears has completed a transfer to FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United.

Read full article

Ladies

Three great games for £10!

9 January 2020

The Rovers Ladies three game ticket bundle is now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers face Liverpool in Cup clash

7 January 2020

Rovers Ladies have been drawn away to Women’s Super League side Liverpool Women in the Fourth Round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Read full article

Ladies

Up for the Cup!

3 January 2020

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.

Read full article

View more