Ladies game selected for live broadcast

Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship home fixture against Lewes Women will be shown live and free on the FA Player.

The game at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm, with Rovers looking to avenge their defeat on the opening day of the season.

Rovers’ only previous fixture on the FA Player away at Aston Villa was the most watched second tier game on the platform.

You can sign up to the FA Player here.

Tickets for the game are available for just £5 from the Roverstore, online or by calling 01254 372000.

Or take advantage of our three game package to see the next three home games for just £10!