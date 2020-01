Rovers upcoming away encounter with Brentford has been selected for live television broadcast by Sky Sports.

The clash against the west Londoners will take place at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Saturday 22nd February, having initially been scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

The trip to Griffin Park will be the final one for Rovers before the Bees move into their new Brentford Community Stadium at the beginning of next season.

Tickets details for the game will be announced in due course.