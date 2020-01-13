Working hard to change our fortunes

The start of 2020 has been just as frustrating as the festive period for Rovers, but Amari'i Bell insists hard work will eventually turn the tide in our favour.

Despite bossing the local Lancashire encounter with Preston North End at the weekend, Rovers only came away with a point from the contest against Alex Neil's side.

Adam Armstrong had given Tony Mowbray's charges an early advantage at Ewood Park, but the visitors battled back and levelled through Josh Harrop's thumping effort from the edge of the box.

And speaking after what was his 50th league start for the club, Bell's glass was half-full.

“It was derby day and we knew it was always going to be a battle for us," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

"We’ve got the point, we’ll take the positives and look forward to the next game.

“Every time we play Preston it’s a battle. We knew that they would come out all guns blazing, we controlled the ball, but could have used it better.

“Arma’s on fire at the moment, nobody can stop him at the minute. As long as he can keep on scoring then that can only be good for the team.

“But we need to help him out as well. Other players, including myself, we need to create more for him and score ourselves.

“It was a frustrating game because of the goal they scored to equalise. But apart from that I don’t really remember too many chances that they had.

“I thought it was only us that was going to create something. They looked like they were just trying to stop us.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve, but you’ve got to stick at it and eventually your luck will change," he added.

“It’s so tight right now. We just have to keep believing, keep looking at things game-by-game and see where it takes us."