Keep it going, Lewis!

After his two-goal haul inspired Rovers to a biggest win in 18 years, Lewis Holtby's been challenged to keep up his form by Tony Mowbray.

The German playmaker was excellent in the 5-0 away win at Sheffield Wednesday, bagging his first brace in 10 years and helping Rovers get their first win of 2020.

The triumph came just weeks after Mowbray tested his players to step up following Bradley Dack's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Wigan Athletic.

Holtby's shown that he can produce the goods in the role behind the frontman when featuring at Hillsborough, and Mowbray wants more of the same from the 29-year-old for Rovers, with a home test against Queens Park Rangers next up.

“Holtby being in the six-yard box is a massive positive for us," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“I thought the loss of (Bradley) Dack was possibly going to be a bridge too far for us. Who was going to score the goals?

“We’ve pushed (Adam) Armstrong down the middle now and I hope he’s going to score the goal ratio, but Lewis Holtby, over the last few games, has had shots.

“A few of them have been from the edge of the box and the keeper’s made saves or they’ve just whistled over the bar.

"He had one against Birmingham at home not long ago where the keeper made a brilliant save down at the post.

“He got himself further forward, in the box, and snaffled a few goals and could have had another one or two," he added.

“Let’s hope he can keep that sort of form going. We have to try and keep him fit and keep the combinations going.”