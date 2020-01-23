Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Keep it going, Lewis!

The boss has challenged the German to continue his goalscoring form following his brace at Sheffield Wednesday last time out

3 Hours ago

After his two-goal haul inspired Rovers to a biggest win in 18 years, Lewis Holtby's been challenged to keep up his form by Tony Mowbray.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Queens Park Rangers (H)

1 Hour ago

The German playmaker was excellent in the 5-0 away win at Sheffield Wednesday, bagging his first brace in 10 years and helping Rovers get their first win of 2020.

The triumph came just weeks after Mowbray tested his players to step up following Bradley Dack's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Wigan Athletic.

Holtby's shown that he can produce the goods in the role behind the frontman when featuring at Hillsborough, and Mowbray wants more of the same from the 29-year-old for Rovers, with a home test against Queens Park Rangers next up.

“Holtby being in the six-yard box is a massive positive for us," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“I thought the loss of (Bradley) Dack was possibly going to be a bridge too far for us. Who was going to score the goals?

“We’ve pushed (Adam) Armstrong down the middle now and I hope he’s going to score the goal ratio, but Lewis Holtby, over the last few games, has had shots.

“A few of them have been from the edge of the box and the keeper’s made saves or they’ve just whistled over the bar.

"He had one against Birmingham at home not long ago where the keeper made a brilliant save down at the post.

“He got himself further forward, in the box, and snaffled a few goals and could have had another one or two," he added.

“Let’s hope he can keep that sort of form going. We have to try and keep him fit and keep the combinations going.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: The patience paid off

20 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

Lewis could be back

31 October 2019

Tony Mowbray's options for Saturday's home battle with Sheffield Wednesday could be bolstered by a return to fitness for German playmaker Lewis Holtby.

Read full article

Club News

Holtby's brought a spark to the place

21 October 2019

Tony Mowbray has hailed the influence of German playmaker Lewis Holtby both on and off the pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Nyambe's return to fitness

9 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that two members of his first team squad could be back in contention for this weekend's derby clash with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rankin-Costello ready to fight for his place

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers in Portugal 🇵🇹

22 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

JRC's dream weekend

22 January 2020

It's not often that you make your league debut, get an assist and help your team to a biggest league win in just over 18 years.

Read full article

Club News

Rampaging Ryan reminiscent of Cafu

22 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has heaped special praise on Ryan Nyambe after the Namibian continued his fine run of form with an excellent display down the right flank at Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

View more