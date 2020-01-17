Kearns: An exciting challenge ahead

New loan signing Missy Bo Kearns says she is eager for minutes on the pitch after making the move to Rovers Ladies.

The Liverpool midfielder joined on a deal until the end of the season and can’t wait to get going in blue and white.

“For me it’s exciting because I’ve only ever played for Liverpool,” the 18 year-old said in her first interview since signing for the club.

“So to be in a different environment is something to look forward to. I’ve played against Blackburn all the way through, I’m happy because I know it’s a good set-up.

“I’m coming to get my confidence up and play matches. And hopefully showing what’s been worked on in training but in different colours now.

“I enjoy getting on the ball, like to get forward and throw big tackles in.”

The England Under-19 international already knows a few members of the squad from her time at Liverpool and with the national setup, so is hoping that will help her to hit the ground running for her new side.

“I was confident coming in because I know they are nice girls and I knew what to expect so I’m looking forward to working with them again.

“I’ve been in big tournaments for England so now it’s about being able to adapt from playing with kids to playing with women and I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.

“It’s good to get the experience and hopefully it can lead me back to the WSL.

“I’m really excited to play because I haven’t been getting many minutes recently and have been frustrated so it will be like a weight of my shoulders to just start enjoy playing football.

“I’ve looked at the table and seen where Blackburn are. We’ve got games in hand so hopefully we can win those and build our way up the table.”

