JRC's dream weekend

It's not often that you make your league debut, get an assist and help your team to a biggest league win in just over 18 years.

But that was exactly how the cards fell for Rovers youngster Joe Rankin-Costello at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at Hillsborough in what was a weekend to remember for Tony Mowbray's men.

It's been a patient wait for league minutes for the 20-year-old, who made his senior debut in the Steel City earlier in the campaign, this time against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

The more recent trip to Sheffield was much more special for Rankin-Costello though, and he was beaming when reflecting on his and the team's excellent display.

“Winning 5-0, it makes it easier for me to come on and takes that pressure off my shoulders a little bit because the boys have done so well," he told iFollow Rovers post-match.

“It was a proud moment for me and my family and I loved every minute of it because the stadium was full, which was something I’m not used to.

“I didn’t think I’d be in the squad because I’d only come back from injury three or four days earlier, but the gaffer told me I was in on the morning of the game and I was buzzing.

“The lads did well to get the goals and that helped things for a young player coming on.

“All the lads were saying to me on the bench to get running down the touchline and I was waiting for the gaffer to turn round and pick me.

“I struggled to get in the game at first because I was a bit nervous, but the lads kept giving me the ball and that took the nerves off," he added.

“By the 70th minute or so I was quite relaxed. I had a shot outside the box that went pretty close and it was great to get the assist for Sam’s goal late on.

“The dressing room was buzzing and hopefully the win will put us on a run now to get into the play-offs.

“Injuries have killed us recently so we needed a big win to get us going again. Hopefully this can kickstart us to get back where we want to be."