Join us for Mind United: Yorkshire 3 Peaks

This summer, we’re joining Mind for Mind United, the ultimate challenge to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

We’re heading to one of Britain’s wildest national parks, the Yorkshire Dales, for a 12-hour hiking challenge over the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Uniting people from across the football community, this challenge is a test of fitness, endurance and team spirit. Because dealing with a mental health problem is no walk in the park.

Participants can expect to cover almost a marathon distance by foot – and ascend a total amount that exceeds the height of Ben Nevis!

Get involved, hike with old mates and new mates. By taking part you’ll be raising funds to help Mind deliver life changing support for the 1 in 4 of us that have a mental health problem.

Conquer Yorkshire's three tallest peaks Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in one day

Accomplish an ascent of 1,532m – higher than the UK's largest mountain

A marathon distance trek – but with three hills

Get your mates together to represent your club

Help raise money for Mind, so that no one has to face a mental health problem alone

#HaveYourMatesBack

Whoever you support, we support you.

Get your mates together and sign up today.

For more information or to register visit: https://www.charitychallenge.com/mindunited