Injury update: Corry Evans

Corry Evans could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a facial injury in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

The midfielder, who was making his 200th appearance for the club, was forced off on a stretcher early into the Ewood Park encounter following a high challenge from Preston skipper Tom Clarke.

Speaking after the game, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed the extent of the injury.

“He’s gone to hospital and the doctor’s first impression was that it was a broken nose and possibly a broken cheekbone," he said.

“He had an oxygen mask on as he came past the dugout and didn’t look too comfortable.

“He’ll be fine though. I was a centre half and I was kicked in the face a few times and broke my nose a couple of times.

“He’s a loss to us because he’s an international footballer and a very, very talented footballer.

“He anticipates, gets us looking forward on transitions. He was a loss to us going off so early and we wish him well.”