HRH The Duke of Cambridge and football legends champion mental health

HRH The Duke of Cambridge has narrated a powerful new film starring famous faces from the world of football to encourage fans to take simple steps to look after their mental health and that of their family and friends.

The one-minute film will be played to millions of football fans as kick-off times across all Emirates FA Cup third round fixtures, including Rovers’ trip to St. Andrew’s, which kicks-off at 12.31pm, are delayed by one minute to focus on mental health.

Research shows just under half of men (45%) who have experienced early signs of mental health concerns in the last year have never taken self-care actions to manage it.

The film, which will be played close to kick-off at grounds across the country, as well as online and broadcast TV, features current and former players, pundits and managers, including Frank Lampard, Harry Maguire, Alex Scott, Dele Alli, Jordan Pickford, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Son Heung-Min, Hamza Choudhury, Slaven Bilic and Chris Kamara.

The film has been released as a collaboration between Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters, a groundbreaking mental health platform, and Heads Up, a season-long partnership between Heads Together and The FA, spearheaded by HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

The Heads Up campaign is using the popularity of football as a vehicle to generate the biggest ever conversation around mental health and aims to raise awareness of the simple actions football fans can take to look after their own mental health and support friends and family who may be struggling.

Fans can start this by visiting www.everymindmatters.co.uk and taking just a minute to answer a few questions about how they are feeling to create their own personal mental health action plan.

The ‘Mind Plan’ recommends a range of evidence based self-care actions for each individual, which are designed to deal with stress, boost their mood, improve sleep and feel more in control – preventing these common mental health concerns escalating into more serious, clinical conditions.

Those in need of immediate support can text ‘HeadsUp’ to 85258 to be connected to a trained crisis counsellor. This service is available 24/7 and free to text from most mobile networks.

In conjunction with Heads Up charity partners Mind, CALM, Heads Together and Sporting Chance, fans will also be provided with helpful tips and advice on The FA website on how they can approach managing their mental health, at www.thefa.com/headsup.