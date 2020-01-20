Happy Holtby ready for the remaining 'cup finals'

Lewis Holtby was one of the stars of the weekend as Rovers ran riot at Sheffield Wednesday with a biggest league win since 2001.

Holtby hit his first brace in almost a decade to help Rovers to a resounding victory at Hillsborough with a 5-0 triumph on the road.

The 29-year-old's last double came back in September 2010 when he bagged both goals for Mainz in their win over Cologne in the Bundesliga.

It's been a stop-start beginning to his Rovers career for Holtby so far, but he showed his class throughout against Wednesday and was beaming when discussing the victory to iFollow Rovers.

“Where do we start with that and where do we finish? Coming here, scoring five goals and winning, it’s a fantastic day for us and I enjoyed every minute of the 90," he admitted when reflecting on the five-star display.

“We really played well from the start, even when it was 11 v 11. We played some good football, were patient and could have scored one, two or three more.

“I’m really chuffed for the lads because we’d had six hard games behind us. Coming and winning against a good Sheffield Wednesday side is fantastic.

“We were composed, good on the ball, found some neat spaces and were good defensively as well. From the first man to the last man, everyone played well and put in a shift.

“We should be happy and very humble regarding this win and it should give us some extra power and confidence ahead of the next game against Queens Park Rangers.

“Everyone was focussed and we followed the game plan perfectly.

“We’ll be humble, we’ll keep working hard and we have 18 cup finals to shift up and move up the table," he added.

“This performance and result needs to be an example for the next games.”