Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

All the action in image form from our excellent victory over Mark Warburton's Rangers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Gallery: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

27 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Ready for Rangers

27 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers in Portugal | Day four 🇵🇹

25 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers in Portugal | Day three 🇵🇹

24 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

‘Exceptional’ Rothwell could miss Middlesbrough

Just now

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray praised Joe Rothwell’s performance against QPR, but revealed he could miss Saturday’s match with Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray content with winning ugly

12 Hours ago

A narrow victory mean just as much as the emphatic triumphs, and that proved to be the case for Tony Mowbray after witnessing Rovers edge out Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more