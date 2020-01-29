Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

All the action in image form from our excellent victory over Mark Warburton's Rangers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night
1 Hour ago
Advertisement block
Read full article
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray praised Joe Rothwell’s performance against QPR, but revealed he could miss Saturday’s match with Middlesbrough.
A narrow victory mean just as much as the emphatic triumphs, and that proved to be the case for Tony Mowbray after witnessing Rovers edge out Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.
Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.
View more