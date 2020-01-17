Gallery: Spirits high as we head to Hillsborough

The lads have been put through their paces as Rovers gear up for the weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday
3 Hours ago
Rovers can confirm that defender Greg Cunningham has returned to parent club Cardiff City.
Manager Tony Mowbray says the injury to Corry Evans could open the door for one of Rovers’ youngsters to stake their claim.
Charlie Mulgrew says it is his priority to be ready and available for selection after returning to the club.
After Charlie Mulgrew's loan stint with Wigan Athletic was ended early, Tony Mowbray has explained the decision that has seen the Scot return to Ewood Park.
