Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gallery: Spirits high as we head to Hillsborough

The lads have been put through their paces as Rovers gear up for the weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gallery: Morten's Ewood return!

13 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

12 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Birmingham City v Rovers

5 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Nottingham Forest v Rovers

2 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Cunningham returns to Cardiff

Just now

Rovers can confirm that defender Greg Cunningham has returned to parent club Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Corry injury could open the door

2 Hours ago

Manager Tony Mowbray says the injury to Corry Evans could open the door for one of Rovers’ youngsters to stake their claim.

Read full article

Club News

‘My best option was to come back’ - Charlie

17 Hours ago

Charlie Mulgrew says it is his priority to be ready and available for selection after returning to the club.

Read full article

Club News

Boss explains Mulgrew's Rovers return

20 Hours ago

After Charlie Mulgrew's loan stint with Wigan Athletic was ended early, Tony Mowbray has explained the decision that has seen the Scot return to Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more