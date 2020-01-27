Gallery: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

Action from the cup clash against the Reds in image form
4 Hours ago
Corry Evans is on the mend following a successful operation on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up in the recent draw with Preston North End.
Rovers’ stunning 5-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday has been voted the LG Performance of the Week.
A morale-boosting victory and a trip to slightly sunnier climes sets Rovers up perfectly for the next few fixtures, according to goalkeeper Christian Walton.
