Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Gallery: Charlton Athletic Women 1-2 Rovers Ladies

All the action in image form as Gemma Donnelly's side pick up the points in the capital against the Addicks

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gallery: Sheffield Wednesday 0-5 Rovers

19 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Spirits high as we head to Hillsborough

17 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Morten's Ewood return!

13 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

12 January 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Highlights: Charlton Athletic Women 1-2 Rovers Ladies

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Ladies

A massive three points

19 January 2020

Gemma Donnelly felt Rovers got their reward for a much improved second-half performance as they came away from South London with all three points.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Rovers Ladies

19 January 2020

Rovers Ladies produced a stunning second-half performance to come from behind and beat Charlton Athletic Women 2-1 at The Oakwood.

Read full article

Ladies

The pressure is on both teams

19 January 2020

Rovers Ladies Manager Gemma Donnelly knows the importance of getting a result from Sunday’s crunch clash with Charlton Athletic, which sees the current bottom two face off.

Read full article

View more