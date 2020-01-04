Fully prepared for anything that comes our way

Tony Mowbray says his side are ready for battle whatever way Birmingham City play in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Rovers make their first outing in the competition this season when Mowbray's men go head-to-head with the Blues at St Andrew's later on today.

With kick-off scheduled in for the earlier time of 12.31pm, it's a quick turnaround for both teams, having featured on New Year's Day.

It's just over a week since the two sides last played one another, with the encounter at Ewood Park finishing all square on Boxing Day.

“The Birmingham that came to Ewood was a pretty stodgy Birmingham I’d have to say," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers during his pre-match press conference.

“(David) Davis and (Gary) Gardner played centre-mid and yet they’ve got some really talented centre midfield players and they didn’t play any of them that day.

“They left (Dan) Crowley out completely, (Jude) Bellingham came off the bench, the Croatian they’ve got, (Ivan) Sunjic, who is a very, very talented footballer, none of them played.

“They came and made life difficult for us to get through their lines and yet on other days when I watch them on video, they have got some really talented footballers who come in off the line and play one-twos and get it out wide and put it in the box for (Lukas) Jutkiewicz.

“I’m not sure which Birmingham is going to turn up. They are either very direct – every goal kick into Jutkiewicz on the edge of your box – or whether they’re going to build up and play with their talented midfield players.

“Let’s wait and see. We have to prepare for both. It’s ultimately about us and when we have the ball, whether we can break them down and give them enough problems.”