Flint nominated for Player of the Month

Rovers Ladies forward Natasha Flint has been nominated for the Women’s Championship Player of the Month Award.

The 23 year-old scored both goals in the Blues’ only league match of the month - a crucial 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

Her delightful chip and composed last-gasp finish handed Gemma Donnelly’s side all three points and put daylight between Rovers and the relegation zone.

Flint has scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season, picking up two Opposition Player of the Match awards.

