Fletcher: It’s a fresh start for me

New signing Ellie Fletcher is looking ahead to a new chapter in her career after joining Rovers from Liverpool.

The 20 year-old full-back was released from her contract with the WSL side in order to sign for the club and can’t wait to get going.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Fletcher beamed speaking in her first interview since becoming a Blue.

“It’s just important for me to get game time and I think this is the right place to come.

“Gemma’s a fantastic manager and the team are doing well so it was just a really good fit for me. It didn’t take much to convince me!

“Gemma just said that she’d love to have me at the club, think I’ll add versatility and experience and that we can push on. Hopefully I can help to do that.

The former England Under-19 international has been extremely unlucky with injuries over the last two years, twice having loan spells with Sheffield United cut short, and admitted it was a tough period in her career.

“It’s been really frustrating. I’ve not had much luck with my knees but hopefully now all that is behind me and I can start to really kick on.

“I want to break into the team and get regular minutes which I’ve missed for the last couple of years.”

Fletcher is a familiar face to Rovers, having started for Sheffield United in a 3-2 league defeat back in September and was on the bench when the two teams met in the Continental Cup.

She also knows the likes of Missy Bo Kearns and Fran Stenson from her time at Liverpool and in the national setup.

“I’ve played in this league already so that should do me good. Obviously Sheffield are a really good club and I learnt a lot from them so I can bring what I learnt from there.

“Playing for Liverpool was really good, too. Obviously with the calibre of players they have, I was learning every single day in training, just learning their behaviours and I can bring that into my game.

“I’ve had a few international games and I think that will definitely help me, preparing for games and bringing all that experience.

“Now I want to try and get back into the setup if possible, enjoy my football and just see where it goes.”

Fletcher could make her Rovers debut against former club Liverpool this Sunday. Tickets are available to buy now!