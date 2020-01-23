Skip to site footer
Fletcher is a Blue!

Gemma Donnelly has made her second move in the January transfer window

5 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the Deadline Day signing of defender Ellie Fletcher following the release from her contract at Liverpool.

The 20 year-old further bolsters Gemma Donnelly’s defensive options ahead of Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup game against her former club, Liverpool.  

The right-back spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan at fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

A former England Under-19s international who has also been called up to Under-21 camps, Fletcher comes with plenty of pedigree.

After starting her career at Manchester United’s Centre of Excellence she moved across to Liverpool in 2016, where she went on to make five first-team appearances.

A loan spell with Sheffield United in 2018-19 was ended by injury before Christmas. She then re-joined the Blades at the start of this season, but another knee injury curtailed her second spell with the club.

Now back fit and ready for action, Fletcher becomes the second January signing to move across from Merseyside this transfer window, following the loan acquisition of Missy Bo Kearns.

She will wear the number 18 shirt.

Welcome to Rovers, Ellie!

You could see her in blue and white for the first time on Sunday! Buy tickets for the Cup clash with Liverpool here!


