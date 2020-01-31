Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Fisher makes move to MK

Young goalkeeper Andy will link up with Russell Martin's men until the end of the season

2 Hours ago

Rovers goalkeeper Andy Fisher has today joined League One side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of 14, spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Northampton Town, but started just three games in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Fisher, who spent time on loan at National League North side FC United of Manchester last season, will hope to help Russell Martin’s men steer themselves to safety in League One – starting with a home game against promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

Good luck, Andy!


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

LSC gallery: Preston North End v Rovers Under-23s

29 January 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Magloire returns to Rovers

29 January 2020

Rovers have today recalled defender Tyler Magloire from his loan spell at Rochdale.

Read full article

Development Squad

Billy so proud of the lads

28 January 2020

Billy Barr was a happy man after seeing his side book their place in the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup at the expense of near neighbours Preston North End.

Read full article

Development Squad

Shrews switch for Sam

17 January 2020

Rovers defender Sam Hart has today joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Read full article

View more