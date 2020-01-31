Fisher makes move to MK

Rovers goalkeeper Andy Fisher has today joined League One side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of 14, spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Northampton Town, but started just three games in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Fisher, who spent time on loan at National League North side FC United of Manchester last season, will hope to help Russell Martin’s men steer themselves to safety in League One – starting with a home game against promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

Good luck, Andy!