FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Charlton Athletic Under-18s

Round four of the FA Youth Cup returns this evening when Charlton Athletic make the long trip north to Ewood Park from the capital.

Rovers comfortably beat Newport County in round three to reach this stage, whilst Charlton earned a victory over West Ham United on penalties to earn a trip to Ewood.

Fresh from signing a professional contract, Isaac Whitehall is highly likely to start in defence and skipper Sheron's side, whilst up front it's expected that Brandon Lonsdale and Chanka Zimba will form the front two.

Lonsdale scored against Newport in the last round, as did both Luke Brennan and Sam Burns, who are both set to take their place on the flanks.

Charlton have had an excellent campaign so far in the Professional Development League Southern division, and currently sit in second place in the table, behind south London rivals Millwall.

But they come into tonight's game off the back of a surprise defeat at Ipswich Town last time out.

Prior to that loss to the Tractor Boys, Sergei Baltacha's side had won their last three games in all competitions, which included the win over West Ham on penalties in round three of the FA Youth Cup, which got them to this stage of the competition.

Baltacha had a stellar playing career before moving into coaching, featuring almost 300 times for Dynamo Kiev and representing the Soviet Union on 45 occasions.

Charlton have a fine recent history of developing youngsters in the past, with the likes of RB Leipzig frontman Ademola Lookman, England and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, and highly-rated Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant all coming through the south Londoners' youth ranks.

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm, with admission priced at £4 for an Adult ticket and £2 for a Concession.

Please note that Season Ticket holders, 1875 Club memberships and Junior Rovers memberships aren't valid for free entry.

Payment is taken on the turnstiles, with no advanced tickets available.

If you can't make it, we will provide live updates from the encounter via our social media channels.