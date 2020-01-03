Preview: Birmingham City v Rovers

Rovers make their first appearance in the Emirates FA Cup this season when we head to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Entering at the third round stage, this will be the third meeting between the two sides this term, with the last clash coming at Ewood Park on Boxing Day just over a week ago.

In terms of team news, Rovers will be without injured duo Ryan Nyambe and Corry Evans, with a slight knock to the knee keeping the latter out of the trip south.

Nyambe still has yet to fully recover from a groin injury picked up against Birmingham and won't be risked for the cup outing.

Blues boss Clotet is likely to be without three of his first team squad for the game this weekend.

"Jake Clarke-Salter is training this week and is getting closer I expect Marc Roberts to train next week, as well as Maikel Kieftenbeld," the Spanish boss told Birmingham's official YouTube channel.

"I put the same importance in the FA Cup as I would in a league game.

"It's an opportunity for us to take a step forward. It's one game, like a final, and they are the games that I love in football. I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's a cup game and whoever performs better, get the basics right and exploits the opponent, they will be the team that wins the game.

"Rovers and us have shown this season that we are on a similar level. They have been on a good run aside from the last couple of games."

Saturday's hosts are without a win in their last six Championship outings, suffering defeat in five of those games.

But they are unbeaten in the two games against Rovers this term, winning on home turf last time before picking up a point at Ewood over the festive period after Kerim Mrabti's spot kick levelled things up following Adam Armstrong's opener.

Rovers will be hoping to go one step further this season having been knocked out of the competition at this stage last term following a home replay with Newcastle United.

Similarly, the Blues were knocked out at the same stage, suffering a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

A reminder that kick-off is at 12.31pm, and you can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media channels.