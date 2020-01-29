‘Exceptional’ Rothwell could miss Middlesbrough

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray praised Joe Rothwell’s performance against QPR, but revealed he could miss Saturday’s match with Middlesbrough.

Rothwell set up both goals in last night’s 2-1 victory at Ewood Park, before being forced off at the break with a hamstring injury, which could rule him out of the weekend trip to the Riverside.

Mowbray has been urging the exciting 25-year-old to add more goals and assists to his game, and was delighted to see him deliver as Rovers made it back-to-back league wins.

“I thought Rothwell, getting assists for the goals, was brilliant,” said the manager after the game.

“We’ve talked to him a lot about end product. If he’s not going to score, he has to assist. He has to put the crosses in, he has to pick the final pass for us to score.

“I thought he did really well today. Unfortunately, he tweaked his hamstring and had to come off at half-time, so there’s a fair chance he won’t make it for the weekend.

“I think he’s growing in stature. He’s a wonderful footballer. I’ve always said that, even when I’ve not played him.

“He’s a very, very talented boy, he just needed to learn the other side of the game, the out of possession work.

“I think Joe Rothwell, growing up at Manchester United, he then ended up at Oxford United, where he was a star player. Everybody gave him the ball and he would just come alive.

“In this league, he had to learn to run, to get back, to tackle, to play in the shape that the team plays and he’s doing that now, and we’ve tried to ask him for end product and he’s starting to add that as well, so we’re delighted with him.

“He’s doing exceptionally well and looks a real threat. It’s just a bit of a blow for him, on the back of Bradley Dack and Corry Evans, another injury picked up.”