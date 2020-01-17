Corry injury could open the door

Manager Tony Mowbray says the injury to Corry Evans could open the door for one of Rovers’ youngsters to stake their claim.

The Rovers boss revealed in his pre-match press conference that Evans is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured skull in last weekend’s game against Preston North End.

And whilst he says it is a huge blow to lose a player with international quality and experience, Mowbray believes it provides an opportunity for one of Rovers’ rising stars to step up to the plate.

“Jacob Davenport is about ready,” said the manager. “He’s been knocking on my door asking if he’s going to get an opportunity.

“So there’s a potential for Jacob and if he gets some game time, then that’s good for him.

“I bought him for this football club as a young guy with potential. We’ll have to see whether he stands up and makes a name for himself or he’s not quite ready.

“Joe Rankin-Costello is now back on the grass. John Buckley is a midfield player who has had some game time and who scored a late winning goal the last time we played Sheffield Wednesday.

“We’ve taken him out of the team, put him back in, taken him out, and I think all those things will stand him in good stead in the long run.

“So we have some options. Regarding the transfer window, there’s a lot of young Premier League players going for their first or second loans, but is that what we need?

“I would prefer to push on a Rankin-Costello or a Buckley, one of our own players, give them an opportunity to go and play football in the team and try to progress and see if they can make careers.”