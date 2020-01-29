Skip to site footer
Durham game selected for live broadcast

Sunday’s encounter at Bamber Bridge has been picked for live coverage on the FA Player

6 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship home fixture against Durham Women is to be shown live and free on the FA Player.

The game at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium will kick-off at 2pm, with Rovers looking to record a league double over the Wildcats.

The Blues’ home game versus Lewes was scheduled to be broadcast in January, but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.  

Rovers’ only previous fixture on the FA Player away at Aston Villa was the most watched second tier game on the platform.

You can sign up to the FA Player here.

Tickets for the game are available for just £5 from the Roverstore, online or by calling 01254 372000.


