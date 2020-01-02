Duo depart

Rovers can confirm that midfielder Ben Gladwin and defender Andy Jackson have both left the club.

The pair signed short-term deals with the club last year, as they looked to return to full fitness following lengthy lay-offs, but their contracts have not been renewed after they expired on December 31st.

Gladwin arrived at Rovers from Queens Park Rangers in June 2017, but made just 11 appearances during an injury-plagued spell at Ewood Park.

Jackson joined Rovers from Liverpool as an Under-16 and progressed through the Academy to play for the Under-23s. He gained first team experience during a loan spell at Clitheroe earlier this season.

Rovers would like to wish both players the best of luck in their future careers.