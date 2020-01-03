Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Versatile Downing a 'shining light'

"I sat there and watched his performance at Nottingham Forest and by a million miles he was the best player on the pitch"

2 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has hailed Stewart Downing as a 'shining light' for the squad ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with Birmingham City.

Since signing on a free transfer from Middlesbrough in the summer, the 35-year-old former England international has been a regular in the side in a variety of midfield roles and left back.

He's shown his class in his 24 outings in all competitions for Rovers and has already bettered his tally of goals from last term by bagging three in blue-and-white, the latest of which came against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

And ahead of a return to the second city for the ex-Aston Villa schemer, Mowbray has heaped praise on the experienced midfield maestro.

“I’ve just seen him at the breakfast table and asked him how he is and he smiled at me and said ‘I feel great gaffer’," the boss told iFollow Rovers when discussing the former West Ham man's possible involvement in the cup.

“He trains every day, he never uses anything as an excuse, he keeps going.

“I think he’s a shining light for anybody really. I sat there and watched his performance at Nottingham Forest and by a million miles he was the best player on the pitch.

“The game just seems to slow down into slow motion when he has the ball, as if he can do what he wants and take as much time as he wants with it and then he picks the right pass just about every time.

“I leave those decisions down to Stewart really. How are you feeling? ‘I feel great gaffer’ was his response this morning, so let’s wait and see whether we fit him in the team and where we fit him in the team, because he’s shown his versatility over recent weeks.

“He can play at left full-back, midfield, number 10. He can play anywhere really.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Trio should be fine for QPR trip

4 October 2019

Derrick Williams, Stewart Downing and an unnamed Rover all missed training on Thursday morning, but Tony Mowbray says he expects all three to be available this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

'An exciting signing for us'

22 June 2019

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has expressed his delight at bringing a player of Stewart Downing's calibre to the club.

Read full article

Club News

Downing's versatility will be invaluable

23 June 2019

Manager Tony Mowbray says Stewart Downing's versatility will be a major asset to Rovers this season.

Read full article

Club News

Bennett's leadership is so crucial for us

3 December 2019

Tony Mowbray has hailed the impact of skipper Elliott Bennett after the versatile midfielder emerged off the bench to set up Sam Gallagher's late winner at Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Cup clash evokes magic memories for Brereton

1 Hour ago

Ben Brereton says Rovers head to Birmingham City with the aim of ensuring they're in the hat for round four of the Emirates FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Strong selection for cup clash

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray insists he will select a strong side for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup clash with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Read full article

Club News

Plenty to play for, says Stewart

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

HRH The Duke of Cambridge and football legends champion mental health

15 Hours ago

HRH The Duke of Cambridge has narrated a powerful new film starring famous faces from the world of football to encourage fans to take simple steps to look after their mental health and that of their...

Read full article

View more