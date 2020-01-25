Skip to site footer
Donnelly relishing cup tie

The Rovers boss previews Sunday’s FA Cup game…

6 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly is relishing the prospect of being involved in the Women’s FA Cup once more, as Rovers prepare to take on Liverpool this weekend.

Sunday’s Fourth Round tie is a 1pm kick-off at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, with the game being switched at Liverpool’s request.

And a bumper crowd is expected for the visit of the Women’s Super League side.

“For us to be involved in the Women’s FA Cup and to come across Liverpool again is very exciting,” Donnelly said ahead of the match.

“But while we’ll do our best, it’s not our priority this season.”

The Rovers boss has admitted that league survival is their ultimate goal.

And so she will be happy to return to Championship action when Durham Women visit Bamber Bridge on Sunday 2 February, as she looks to make it back-to-back league wins.

“We don’t seem to get any momentum in the league because of the different competitions. This season is about remaining in this division. 

“We could do without another cup competition and I think we have to be realistic when coming up against Liverpool.

“Ultimately, we’ll look forward to returning to league action next week.”

Tickets for Sunday’s game are available to buy on the gate, priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £3 for adults.


