A massive three points

Gemma Donnelly felt Rovers got their reward for a much improved second-half performance as they came away from South London with all three points.

Charlton broke the deadlock early on and were good value for their half-time lead. But Rovers came roaring back to turn the game on its head, with two Natasha Flint goals proving the difference.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the girls for today,” an elated Donnelly said after the game.

“As per they made incredibly hard work of it and I suppose on the first-half, had Charlton capitalised on their many efforts and possession, the game should have been dead and buried at half-time.

“I knew that the players could perform better and second-half I thought we were vastly improved, the dominant side and created chances. All the girls stepped up.

“While Tash Flint has been quiet today, she’s had that extra quality to get us something and it’s those two goals that have won us the game.

“They were finished in style as well. She’s finished a well worked goal by lobbing the keeper.

“And the second goal was a great through ball from Fran for Bo, and then Tash used her body, took it past the keeper and calmly put it into the back of the net."

The win lifts Rovers up to seventh in the Championship table, with up to three games in hand on the teams around them.

And Donnelly knew the importance of coming away with a positive result.

“It’s massive. Like us Charlton have games in hand and it’s so tight at the bottom. The teams are all scrapping around to pick anything up.

“I suppose we’re in a better position given our games in hand. We considered this to be one of them. It’s huge to come away from home and beat a team we haven’t got the better of before in the way we did.

"It’s moved us up to mid table and it’s a big sense of relief to be honest.”

