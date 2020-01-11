Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Donnelly demands points on the board

“Since then I believe we have vastly improved and become a much stronger and organised team”

5 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has challenged her side to start the new year on a positive note, as they head into Sunday’s crucial home game against Lewes Women.

The last time Rovers played the Rookettes was the opening game of the Championship season when Donnelly’s side suffered a 5-1 defeat on the South Coast.

But a lot has changed since then, as the pair prepare to face off at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend, (1pm).

“It was a bit of a wake up call for us given it was our heaviest defeat to date,” Donnelly admitted.

“But since then, I believe we have vastly improved and become a much stronger and organised team.

“We’ll be hoping to rectify that performance on Sunday. I thought we were excellent during the first-half, but changes in personnel and the conditions certainly affected our ability in the second-half.

“We’re at home and in familiar surroundings and I’d like us to pick up points from our opposition especially given that they have had a disappointing record of late.

“With our games in hand we could leapfrog Lewes and position ourselves fifth in the table, which given our start to the season, could be a remarkable accomplishment from the team.”

The Ladies have had a considerable winter break, with their last game of 2019 away to London Bees postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

So the Blues haven’t been in competitive action since the 2-1 defeat against London City Lionesses on 8th December.

“I feel refreshed and excited about the second-half of the season,” Donnelly added.

“Thank you to our supporters for the amazing support in 2019. I look forward to everyone getting behind the girls this year.

“The support really does act as the 12th man on the pitch.”

Buy a three game ticket to see the next three home games at Bamber Bridge for just £10!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Video: An unforgettable year

20 December 2019

Read full article

Ladies

Gemma Donnelly’s 2019 Review

19 December 2019

Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly has been taking a look back at Rovers’ 2019…

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly: It’s a huge game

13 December 2019

Gemma Donnelly admitted that Sunday’s fixture at London Bees is a ‘huge game’ as they look to move away from the bottom of the Championship table.

Read full article

Ladies

Video: The players gave it their all

11 December 2019

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Three great games for £10!

13 Hours ago

The Rovers Ladies three game ticket bundle is now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Lewes Women

10 January 2020

Rovers Ladies host Lewes in their first FA Women’s Championship game of 2020.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies game selected for live broadcast

10 January 2020

Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship home fixture against Lewes Women will be shown live and free on the FA Player.

Read full article

Ladies

Lord-Mears moves on

10 January 2020

Rovers Ladies can confirm that Rhema Lord-Mears has completed a transfer to FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United.

Read full article

View more