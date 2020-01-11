Donnelly demands points on the board

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has challenged her side to start the new year on a positive note, as they head into Sunday’s crucial home game against Lewes Women.

The last time Rovers played the Rookettes was the opening game of the Championship season when Donnelly’s side suffered a 5-1 defeat on the South Coast.

But a lot has changed since then, as the pair prepare to face off at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend, (1pm).

“It was a bit of a wake up call for us given it was our heaviest defeat to date,” Donnelly admitted.

“But since then, I believe we have vastly improved and become a much stronger and organised team.

“We’ll be hoping to rectify that performance on Sunday. I thought we were excellent during the first-half, but changes in personnel and the conditions certainly affected our ability in the second-half.

“We’re at home and in familiar surroundings and I’d like us to pick up points from our opposition especially given that they have had a disappointing record of late.

“With our games in hand we could leapfrog Lewes and position ourselves fifth in the table, which given our start to the season, could be a remarkable accomplishment from the team.”

The Ladies have had a considerable winter break, with their last game of 2019 away to London Bees postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

So the Blues haven’t been in competitive action since the 2-1 defeat against London City Lionesses on 8th December.

“I feel refreshed and excited about the second-half of the season,” Donnelly added.

“Thank you to our supporters for the amazing support in 2019. I look forward to everyone getting behind the girls this year.

“The support really does act as the 12th man on the pitch.”

Buy a three game ticket to see the next three home games at Bamber Bridge for just £10!