Christian ready for 'intense' period of games

A morale-boosting victory and a trip to slightly sunnier climes sets Rovers up perfectly for the next few fixtures, according to goalkeeper Christian Walton.

The big man, who is on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, kept a ninth clean sheet of the season in Rovers' 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The 24-year-old stopper was part of the travelling contingent that made the trip to Portugal last week, and he admits that the time spent in the Algarve was definitely worthwhile.

“It was really good as it breaks things up and was a nice change of scenery," he reflected to iFollow Rovers ahead of Tuesday's test with Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

“The facilities out there were first class and we really enjoyed our time out there, getting good training in to prepare for Tuesday night.

“It rained for two of the four or five days that we were out there, but aside from that it was really beneficial for team bonding.

“The trip brings everyone closer together and it’s good to get away to change things up.

“It’s a busy period coming up for us, an intense time where we have Saturday-Tuesday games for two weeks, but we’ll take each game as it comes," he added when looking slightly further ahead.

“You never know what’s round the corner in this division, but we’re all looking to take the positivity from the display at Sheffield Wednesday into Tuesday night.

“It was brilliant at Hillsborough. We were the much better team and started so well, dominating for the first 20 minutes even at 11 v 11.

“That should give every player the positivity to take into the next few weeks.

“I enjoyed watching the team play and it was nice to get the result for the travelling support as well.

“We’re all raring to go for Tuesday night.”