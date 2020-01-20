Brennan's got the Youth Cup buzz

Having spent over a decade at the club, Luke Brennan has already had his fair share of Ewood Park run outs.

But the teenage starlet admits it's still a special feeling to head out onto the Ewood turf, with the winger set for another appearance at the stadium later this evening.

The fourth round of the FA Youth Cup takes place tonight at our home and, having scored in the last round, Brennan's almost certain to line up once again at a place he knows well.

He hit the second strike in Rovers' 3-1 home win against Newport County in round three, but he expects a trickier tie when Charlton Athletic make the trip north for tonight's showdown.

“Everyone's very excited for the game, especially after the good victory over Newport County in the last round," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“We played well that night and we're now looking forward to the next round and hoping to beat Charlton.

“Everyone was good on the night and the preparation went well. We had to win that game, we needed to win and got the result we wanted.

“There was pressure on us because we went into the tie as the favourites.

“You take a lot of confidence from that win, but Charlton will be a better side so we'll need to be at our best to beat them as well."

Charlton reached this stage thanks to a penalt shoot-out victory over West Ham United in the last round, with the prize for the Addicks a trip to East Lancashire.

And despite Rovers having the tag of favourites heading into the encounter, Brennan says complacency can't creep in for the hosts.

“Playing against a Category One team in the last round, and beating them, it shows that they can beat the better teams, so we'll have to be wary," the 18-year-old added.

“We feel as if we need to get a result and get ourselves in the next round. Hopefully we can get through.

“We've all got that constant buzz when the Youth Cup comes around because it's a great chance to impress.

“The gaffer comes to watch and that just gives you that greater need to impress. Playing at Ewood Park is always a great feeling.

“I've been here 11 years now and have played at Ewood a few times, but it's always great to put the kit on and go out to play there."

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm, with admission priced at £4 for an Adult ticket and £2 for a Concession.

Please note that Season Ticket holders, 1875 Club memberships and Junior Rovers memberships aren't valid for free entry.

Payment is taken on the turnstiles, with no advanced tickets available.

If you can't make it, we will provide live updates from the encounter via our social media channels.