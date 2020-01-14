Branded beanbags now in stock!

Rovers have teamed up with well-known local company – rucomfy – providing fans with the opportunity buy branded beanbags for their kids.

For nearly 40 years, the family-run business have designed and manufactured beanbags in Blackburn – with many of the rucomfy workforce life-long Rovers fans.

The company, who design and manufacture all their beanbags in-house, are extremely proud to be working in partnership with the club and its fans, bringing local products to local people.

From the Gaga™ baby beanbag for Rovers’ newest fans to the Junior Squarbie for toddlers and older children, rucomfy have a range of options and styles suitable for kids of all ages.

Supporters can choose from the iconic blue-and-white home design or a range of 2019-20 kit themed beanbags, including the Flint Stone grey and Arcadia green away kit, the navy blue third kit and the vibrant Fiery Coral training kit.

Rovers will stock three styles in the Roverstore and online, but the full range is available directly from rucomfy’s website.

As an added personal touch, all Blackburn Rovers branded beanbags have the option to be personalised with your child’s name – and most can have a number too – making it the perfect present for Christmas!