Boss so pleased for the lads after Wednesday win

Five goals, a clean sheet and a biggest league win in 19 years ensured it was a happy Saturday for Rovers

3 Hours ago

With a biggest league win since 2001, Tony Mowbray was understandably delighted after watching his team hit a fantastic five goals on the road at Sheffield Wednesday.

Hillsborough turned into a happy hunting ground for Lewis Holtby, who hit a first half brace either side of Cameron Dawson's own goal, to put Rovers in command going into the interval.

Rovers didn't give up and continued to slay in the Steel City after the break, with goals from Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher completing a ruthless performance against the play-off chasing Owls.

And speaking afterwards, a beaming Mowbray was thrilled to see his side return to winning ways.

“I was just as pleased with the first 25 minutes where we scored and could have had a couple more," he told reporters after the game.

“We kept them in their own half, we played on the front foot and pressed really well.

“When they went down to ten men I thought we managed it really well. Tosin and Darragh were exceptionally good today.

“We did the right things, especially with Nuhiu on the pitch and didn’t give away any cheap fouls that allowed them to get balls into the box.

“We managed it really well, didn’t charge forward late on and get caught out on the counter attack by Murphy and Reach.

“Both full backs did their jobs fantastically and I’m so pleased for Lewis.

“The control of the game, because it’s not easy to play against 10 men, the young players did exceptionally well."

A youthful look to the side late on saw a first league outing for Joe Rankin-Costello, whilst there was an appearance off the bench for Jacob Davenport for the first time this season.

And despite a five-game winless streak in the league, Mowbray admitted that he always had faith that the team could turn the tide in their favour.

“I don’t know the age of the team at the end, with Davenport on there, Rankin-Costello on there, Travis, they’re very young footballers, Ben Brereton is another one," he added.

“I’ve said all along that we’re trying to build the club. I know results, everyone wants to win, but you have to have faith in your team and we came here today wound up and believing.

“Sheffield Wednesday are fifth in the league, and to come here and win by five, I’m pleased for all the lads.

“We have a bit of a break so we’ll spend some time together, bond the group and look forward to the visit of Queens Park Rangers.”


