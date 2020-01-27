Boss offers update on Corry's progress

Corry Evans is on the mend following a successful operation on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up in the recent draw with Preston North End.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off the pitch against Alex Neil's side following an early collision with visiting skipper Tom Clarke.

Scans soon revealed the horrific damage inflicted to the 29-year-old who will be out of action long-term, but the midfielder's comeback begins now.

The boss says the operation has been a success, with the long-serving Rovers man now recuperating at home.

“Corry’s had his operation and it went very well apparently," Mowbray said ahead of Tuesday night's encounter with Queens Park Rangers.

“He’s going to spend between 10 days and a fortnight at home with his family, and the surgeons have said that it went as well as it could have done.

“It’s a period of maybe six to eight weeks of waiting really.

“You can’t strengthen a facial injury, but he’ll be back in the building in 10 days or so keeping himself fit.

“Eventually, at some stage we’ll get him heading foam footballs and getting that confidence back when it comes to heading a ball.

“We can’t be putting timescales on the injury, it’s physchological and about getting that confidence back in making contact with the ball.

“We’ll give him all the time he needs to get back on the grass with his boots on. The injury will hopefully take care of itself and he’ll be back soon.

“Corry’s a simple minded individual and is very forthright in his views, which is something I really like," he added.

“He’s driven and wants to be successful. He has had a really good spell with Northern Ireland and he’s someone I’ve always liked."