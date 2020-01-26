Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss hopeful of a Sam scoring streak

The powerful frontman bagged the fifth goal at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend at Hillsborough

26 January 2020

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Sam Gallagher will hit a purple patch in front of goal after the powerful frontman bagged the fifth goal in our rout over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The striker lashed home after being put through by league debutant Joe Rankin-Costello at Hillsborough, with his goal the crowing moment of a terrific team performance.

The strike made it four goals for the season for the 24-year-old, but Mowbray is eager for more to come from the ex-Southampton forward.

“I’m delighted for Sam Gallagher to score that goal late on, with all the work he puts in," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of Tuesday night's home game with Queens Park Rangers.

“He’s got three or four now, let’s hope he can get to double figures before the end of the season.

“He’s got 18 more games to try and score another six or seven goals and it’s not beyond the bounds of reality.

“Let’s hope we can get him going. He’s an awesome physical specimen, at 6’ 4”, strong, powerful, hard to play against.

“If you’re not a big strong boy yourself, he just knocks you out the way and runs past you.

“Let’s see how he gets on.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gallagher deserves a goal

27 September 2019

Tony Mowbray believes the goals will soon flow for Sam Gallagher, who produced arguably his best display since returning to Rovers in last week's win over Reading.

Read full article

Club News

Sam's warm welcome

14 July 2019

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is confident new signing Sam Gallagher will quickly settle into the squad.

Read full article

Club News

Sam's the man!

1 December 2019

When two substitutes combine for the winning goal in the final five minutes, it's fair to say that some of the credit has to go to the manager.

Read full article

Club News

Boss buoyant by Gallagher return

13 July 2019

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray was delighted to finally get his man, as Sam Gallagher today joined on a permanent deal from Southampton.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss offers update on Corry's progress

2 Hours ago

Corry Evans is on the mend following a successful operation on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket picked up in the recent draw with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers receive LG Performance of the Week Award

6 Hours ago

Rovers’ stunning 5-0 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday has been voted the LG Performance of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Ready for Rangers

8 Hours ago

Read full article

View more