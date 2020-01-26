Boss hopeful of a Sam scoring streak

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Sam Gallagher will hit a purple patch in front of goal after the powerful frontman bagged the fifth goal in our rout over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The striker lashed home after being put through by league debutant Joe Rankin-Costello at Hillsborough, with his goal the crowing moment of a terrific team performance.

The strike made it four goals for the season for the 24-year-old, but Mowbray is eager for more to come from the ex-Southampton forward.

“I’m delighted for Sam Gallagher to score that goal late on, with all the work he puts in," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of Tuesday night's home game with Queens Park Rangers.

“He’s got three or four now, let’s hope he can get to double figures before the end of the season.

“He’s got 18 more games to try and score another six or seven goals and it’s not beyond the bounds of reality.

“Let’s hope we can get him going. He’s an awesome physical specimen, at 6’ 4”, strong, powerful, hard to play against.

“If you’re not a big strong boy yourself, he just knocks you out the way and runs past you.

“Let’s see how he gets on.”