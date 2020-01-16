Boss explains Mulgrew's Rovers return

After Charlie Mulgrew's loan stint with Wigan Athletic was ended early, Tony Mowbray has explained the decision that has seen the Scot return to Ewood Park.

Mulgrew departed in the summer on deadline day on a season-long loan move to link up with the Latics.

However, just five months after departing, the 33-year-old defender is back after opting to end his stint at the DW Stadium early.

Mulgrew featured on 13 occasions in all competitions under Paul Cook, but has decided to return to East Lancashire to fight for his place in the first team under Mowbray.

“I spoke to Charlie a couple of weeks ago to see how he was feeling," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers following the ex-Celtic man's return.

“He’d picked up a calf strain and I think he felt a bit low. He intimated to me that he might want to come back.

“I took a call from him yesterday and he’d had a chat with the Wigan manager and had intimated that he wanted to come back.

“As I was standing there listening to him, things hadn’t changed. He’d left for a reason and that was because we wanted to play quite high up the pitch, which is a way that maybe doesn’t suit his game.

“He might not be playing every game but at the time he did want to play games.

“He’s at that age where he wants to play every week. I’ve told him that I don’t think things will change much, but I’m fully respectful of him because he’s been an amazing captain for this football club in my time here.

“He earned himself a contract that he was given in my opinion, especially after scoring almost 30 goals in two seasons.

“His attitude and professionalism is second to none and he’s decided that he wants to come back to fight and see if he can get back in the team.

“I’ve told him in my mind that things haven’t changed, but that’s a decision that he’s made."

Mulgrew is currently injured and won't be in contention for this weekend's game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

But once fit, the experienced centre half will be treated like every other member of the squad.

“His calf is still sore, but when he’s fit he’ll be trying to force himself into the team," Mowbray added.

“I’ve told him that it’s unlikely that he will play, especially with our usual central defenders being fit, and he understands that. There’s nothing hidden.

“He won’t be going anywhere else this window because he’s played for us and Wigan this season.

“He’s back now and will be striving to get into our matchday squad and into the matchday team.”