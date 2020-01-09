Boss boosted by Nyambe's return to fitness

Tony Mowbray has revealed that two members of his first team squad could be back in contention for this weekend's derby clash with Preston North End.

Mowbray has been without Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby for the last three outings with the pair out of action through injuries picked up in the league encounter against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

The duo could well return at Ewood Park on Saturday, although the news isn't as positive about the possible inclusion of Elliott Bennett this weekend.

“There are a few that have trained today and we’ll see if there is any reaction to things," Mowbray began when talking to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“[Ryan] Nyambe trained today, [Corry] Evans trained today, Danny Graham trained today.

“Let’s wait and see. The numbers were bigger. We had a full compliment training and the big thing in football is that you can get excited about the players returning, and if they have been out for one or two weeks then it’s not so bad, but if they have been out longer then you can’t just expect them to have two days of light training and then go and play a 90 minute football match.

“The thing for me is that the clearer picture of having Nyambe back is that it gives us options in front of him.

“What do you do with Bennett if Nyambe is playing? Are you putting him on the bench? Are you playing him in a midfield role? Do you play him wide? He’s a versatile player and gives you other options.

“Lewis Holtby will hopefully have a chance of playing as well after training today. It’s looking brighter for us and it looks like we will have more options this weekend.

“Bennett didn’t train today. He’s a warrior of a footballer though and it takes a lot for him not to play," he added when discussing whether the 31-year-old will be involved or not.

“He hasn’t trained today, and as well as the injury he also has been under the weather.

“He’s had flu and sickness symptoms, but he’s been putting his boots on because of the injury to Nyambe."