Barr searching for consistency despite Wolves win

Billy Barr was pleased with his side's result against Wolves Under-23s on Friday night, but the Development Squad chief is still craving consistency from his youngsters.

Brad Lyons' first half strike proved to be the difference at St George's Park against James Collins' hosts, but Barr was disappointed with some aspects of his team's display at the FA's National Football Centre.

It was the second game in a busy week, with Rovers returning to winning ways following a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Lancashire FA HQ in Leyland four days earlier.

“I’m happy with the result, but I think I’ve seen us play better and lose," he reflected after the game, which saw Rovers rise to seventh in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

“In relation to where Wolves are and where we’ve gone, I’m pleased, but it should have really been a six-point week, in my eyes.

“We’ll take the three points and move on. We have seven games to go and they are all going to be difficult.

“We were good, indifferent, bad and then good again at too many different points in the game.

“We were alright in the first half, started the second half well but gave the ball away too cheaply.

“However, we defended well and to win games you have to do that, so credit has to go to the lads."

Lyons was the match-winner with his excellently executed finish, and Barr was pleased with the Northern Irishman's contribution in Burton.

It's been a stop-start campaign for the injury-hit former Coleraine midfielder, but Barr's hopeful the 22-year-old can have a strong second half of the campaign with no setbacks.

“If we can get Brad in those areas more often, 20 yards out from goal, then those goals are the sort of things he can do," he added.

“It’s a cross that he’s finished on the half-turn, on a swivel.

“It was a really good finish and we’ll keep working with him in those areas if that’s the sort of thing he can do.”

Next up for the Development Squad is a home encounter with Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup, with the tie scheduled to be played on Friday 17th January, kick-off 1pm at the Lancashire FA HQ in Leyland.