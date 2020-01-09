Skip to site footer
Corry craves consistency for the remainder of the campaign

Corry Evans has big plans ahead as he looks to mark a 200th appearance in Rovers colours this weekend

3 Hours ago

Corry Evans is set to make appearance number 200 for Rovers this weekend when Preston North End make the short trip to Ewood Park.

The 29-year-old has experienced plenty in his six-and-a-half years with us in East Lancashire, and the Northern Ireland international says he still has grand plans in blue-and-white.

Evans has been a regular feature throughout his time at the club after signing from Hull City back in August 2013, with his time at Ewood including one relegation and one promotion.

“I’ve been here a long time now and it’s certainly a nice number to hit," he confessed to iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's encounter with Preston.

“It’s become a second home for me here so it will be nice to reach that milestone.

“There’s been a lot of change from when I first joined, players and staff have come and gone.

“We were doing quite well at the start before having a blip with the relegation down to League One. But we’ve come back strong and we’re looking to push on now to get Rovers back into the Premier League.

“Championship, League One, back to the Championship, hopefully the next step for us is the Premier League."

Evans has appeared in 13 games for Rovers this season, but missed out on the trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup last time out due to a slight knock.

And ahead of the second half of the campaign, Evans believes a top six finish is in Rovers' grasp if they can find some consistency to their play.

“This season is very tight, the table shows that," he added.

"But we’ve shown that we can go on runs and beat anyone in this division. It’s about finding that consistency and getting positive results.

“It’s about putting little runs together and seeing what that leads to.

“We had some good form and were flying, but the last four or five games haven’t gone great for us. We’re still in the thick of it in the league and hopefully we can get back to winning ways this weekend.

“Apart from the top two, Leeds and West Brom, from third in the league right down to about 16th, the play-offs are there for anybody."


