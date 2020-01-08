Arma hoping to keep up his scoring streak

He's bagged four goals in his last eight games, which has seen Adam Armstrong already surpass his league tally from last season.

Armstrong's hit the back of the net on seven occasions from his 28 outings so far this term, which is already two more goals than he finished with in the league last term.

The forward still has half a season remaining to increase his tally, but he's content with his own form ahead of this weekend's derby meeting with Preston North End at Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old bagged from the spot against Birmingham City in the FA Cup last time out and has found the net in two of his last three home games.

He admits he relishes every match when he's in such fine goalscoring form, as Rovers looked to earn the bragging rights against Alex Neil's Lilywhites this weekend.

“We know we have to win on Saturday, especially considering what happened the last time we met," he told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to this weekend's encounter.

“I’m sure everyone will be right at it and wanting to win that game. I’m always confident in myself and confident that I will score goals.

“Thinking back to Birmingham, I think all three of us forwards could have got three goals each, but it was one of those days where nothing went in for us.

“I’m confident in myself though and I believe I can keep scoring.

“It’s important to take each game as it comes, we just need to look to get the three points in each game.

“We can’t dwell on the Birmingham result. It’s important to take the positives and move on to the Preston game.”